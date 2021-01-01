Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.77. 1,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 34,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth about $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

