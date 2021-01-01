Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 6,530 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $377,825.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.13. 368,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,254. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.