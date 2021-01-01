Insider Selling: Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells $17,972.20 in Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $17,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $715.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.64. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

