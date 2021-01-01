Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Sells $249,475.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20.

On Friday, November 27th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $147.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

