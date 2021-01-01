Insider Selling: Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Director Sells $349,320.00 in Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Director Dennis L. Zeitler sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $349,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,627 shares in the company, valued at $524,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FTEK opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. Analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Fuel Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTEK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

