Insider Selling: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $951,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $16.57 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $377.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IEA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

