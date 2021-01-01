Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells 12,636 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 12,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $408,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,563.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.