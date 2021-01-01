Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NTGR opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $42.59.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 37.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

