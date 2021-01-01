Insight Chain (INB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.16 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Chain has a market cap of $489.98 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00004783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00038094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001838 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00020018 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004426 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003323 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $32.15, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

