Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INSM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.45. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after buying an additional 1,467,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after buying an additional 959,588 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,718,000 after buying an additional 1,567,605 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,347,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after buying an additional 1,122,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,106,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after buying an additional 245,920 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

