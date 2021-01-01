Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.29

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.29 and last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $6,623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,565,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.