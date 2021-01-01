International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to Buy by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICAGY. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goodbody upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

