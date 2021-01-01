International Flavors & Fragrances Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,625 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 923% compared to the average volume of 1,039 put options.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.00. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

