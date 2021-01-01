Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.43. 102,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 144,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

