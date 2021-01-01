Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.12

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and traded as high as $22.29. Invesco Senior Loan ETF shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 7,360,794 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

