Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Critical Analysis

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 1.92 -$24.66 million $1.03 4.62 TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness $680,000.00 310.21 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investcorp Credit Management BDC -63.72% 11.40% 4.34% TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -249.54%

Summary

Investcorp Credit Management BDC beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

