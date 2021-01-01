Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,347 put options on the company. This is an increase of 862% compared to the average daily volume of 244 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after buying an additional 5,737,374 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,898 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after buying an additional 911,959 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 597,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,265,000 after buying an additional 511,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $37.34 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

