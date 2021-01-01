Investors Buy Large Volume of Equity Residential Call Options (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,560 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,523% compared to the average volume of 212 call options.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 50.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152,384 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

EQR opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.