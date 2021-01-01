Investors Buy Large Volume of Franklin Resources Call Options (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,072 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical volume of 1,071 call options.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 112,124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

