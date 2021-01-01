Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,125 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 610% compared to the typical volume of 440 put options.

NYSE SYF opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $36.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

