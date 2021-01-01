Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $21,313.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00130935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00557577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00154643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00300222 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00050028 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

