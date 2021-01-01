Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,736 shares of company stock worth $10,817,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 337,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after buying an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,846,000 after buying an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,507. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

