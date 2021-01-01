IOST Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. IOST has a market cap of $87.85 million and approximately $23.78 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Upbit, GOPAX and Bithumb. In the last week, IOST has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00041002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00300570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.22 or 0.01971711 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Koinex, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, BigONE, Hotbit, Bithumb, ABCC, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Coineal, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, OKEx, IDEX, DigiFinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, Kucoin, DDEX, Bitkub, Bitrue, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinZest, BitMax, WazirX, Zebpay, BitMart, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Huobi and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.