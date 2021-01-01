iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) Trading 3.8% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) shares traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.68. 5,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 4,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73.

