iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort Sells 5,000 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.14, for a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,762.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $237.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.19 and a beta of 1.71. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $274.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.77.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

