iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GBF stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.54. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $127.83.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.