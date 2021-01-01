iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.57

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.57 and last traded at $89.56, with a volume of 4788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 478.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.