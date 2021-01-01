iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Stock Price Down 1%

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)’s share price fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.48. 578,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 968,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 478.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 214,346 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7,040.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWS)

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

