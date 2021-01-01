iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,615 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 330% compared to the average daily volume of 2,236 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 755.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,919,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $86.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

