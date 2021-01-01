iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

