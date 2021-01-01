Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) (LON:JSE) Trading Down 0.2%

Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) (LON:JSE)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82). 242,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 884,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.60 ($0.82).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) Company Profile (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

