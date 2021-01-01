Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.22.

JAZZ opened at $165.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $2,525,001. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $228,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

