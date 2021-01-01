Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SMC in a report issued on Sunday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29.

Get SMC alerts:

SMCAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

SMCAY stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.93.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.