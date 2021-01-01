Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.50 ($21.76).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

