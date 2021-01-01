Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 10,338 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $702,363.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,306,228.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,161,567.18.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

