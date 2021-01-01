Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. 465,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 261,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, tin, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

