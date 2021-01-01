Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.08

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.90. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 6,280 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

