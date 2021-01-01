JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of DSP Group worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DSP Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 455,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 284,637 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 95,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 92,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 32,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $556,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSPG. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $16.59 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.47 million, a P/E ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

