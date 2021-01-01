JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $239,000 Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153,264 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.24. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

