JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Bank of Princeton were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth $521,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.25.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPRN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Bank of Princeton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.