JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 237.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,727.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $254.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.