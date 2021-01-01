JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 59,844 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 133,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 482.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 631.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

