JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) (LON:JETI) Trading 0.6% Higher

JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) (LON:JETI)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 134.75 ($1.76). 22,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 183,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.75).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.79. The company has a market capitalization of £120.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust Income Pool (JETI.L) (LON:JETI)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

