JulSwap Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (JUL)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. JulSwap has a market cap of $3.65 million and $228,338.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One JulSwap token can now be purchased for about $39.55 or 0.00249234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00130391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00560345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00302776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00050174 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 974,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,162 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.