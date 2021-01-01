JustBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $126,208.08 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. JustBet has a total market cap of $126,208.08 and $13,631.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00126605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00178349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00553708 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300093 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00048754 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars.

