Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kemper by 25.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,848,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,343,000 after buying an additional 91,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,021,000 after buying an additional 65,095 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 404,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

NYSE KMPR opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $73.22. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMPR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.