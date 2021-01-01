Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $543.40

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $543.40 and traded as high as $579.40. Kering SA (KER.PA) shares last traded at $577.50, with a volume of 135,269 shares trading hands.

KER has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €582.50 ($685.29).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €586.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €543.66.

Kering SA (KER.PA) Company Profile (EPA:KER)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

