Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Insider Sells $486,750.68 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $486,750.68.

KFRC stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $924.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.50. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 95.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 14,220.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kforce by 252.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

