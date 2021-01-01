Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.18

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.18 and traded as high as $57.66. Kilroy Realty shares last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 643,238 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.