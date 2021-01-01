Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 96,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 33,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 154.39%. The business had revenue of $502.97 million during the quarter.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.